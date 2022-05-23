Married woman found dead

A married woman was found dead at her residence at Vidya Nagar in Hassan on Monday. She has been identified as Ranjitha, 31, wife of Akshay. She was working at Hassan Milk Union, while her husband is an employee in a private firm.

Ranjitha, a native of Paduvalahippe in Holenarsipur taluk, was married about 10 years ago. The couple had no children.

Ranjitha’s parents and relatives, who reached her home after learning about her death, alleged that she had been murdered. They picked up an argument with Akshay’s relatives accusing them of murder. Tension prevailed on the spot for some time, as both, the factions started attacking each other. Hassan Extension police intervened and pacified them. It is not clear whether she committed suicide or it was a case of murder.

The police have taken up the investigation.

