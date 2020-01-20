Karnataka

‘Mark Lingayat as religion in Census’

The Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha, which is spearheading a movement to seek separate religion status for Lingayat, on Sunday resolved to urge the Union government to consider it so in the 16th Census, which will commence soon.

The decision was made at the first annual general body meeting held on Sunday. It was decided that a memorandum would be submitted to the Centre shortly. The general body also decided to approach the High Court through writ petitions against the Cente’s decision to reject the demand for separate religion status for Lingayat.

Jan 20, 2020

