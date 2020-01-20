‘Mark Lingayat as religion in Census’

The Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha, which is spearheading a movement to seek separate religion status for Lingayat, on Sunday resolved to urge the Union government to consider it so in the 16th Census, which will commence soon.
The decision was made at the first annual general body meeting held on Sunday. It was decided that a memorandum would be submitted to the Centre shortly. The general body also decided to approach the High Court through writ petitions against the Cente’s decision to reject the demand for separate religion status for Lingayat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.