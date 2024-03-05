GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marikamba Jatre to begin on March 12 in Shivamogga

The event attracts hundreds of devotees from Shivamogga and neighbouring districts

March 05, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of people participating in the biennial Kote Marikamba Jatre in Shivamogga on February 23, 2022.

A file photo of people participating in the biennial Kote Marikamba Jatre in Shivamogga on February 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kote Marikamba Jatre of Shivamogga will be held between March 12 and 16. Preparations for the event are on at the temple premises.

The Kote Marikamba Jatre of Shivamogga will be held between March 12 and 16. Preparations for the event are on at the temple premises. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Kote Marikamba Jatre, held once in two years in Shivamogga, will begin on March 12. The Kote Sri Marikamba Seva Samiti is engaged in preparations for the event that attracts hundreds of devotees from Shivamogga and neighbouring districts.

At a media conference on Tuesday, S.K. Mariyappa, president of the committee, said the religious event would attract residents of the town belonging to eight castes — Brahmins, Vishwakarma, Uppara, Gangamathastha, Dalits, Kurubas, Valmiki, and Madivala. They offer prayers to the deity as per a pre-determined schedule. The festivities will end on March 16.

The committee will organise cultural programmes and wrestling competitions during the event.

The committee publicised the dates of the event through a public announcement system. The custom of informing people of the dates is an integral part of the event. From that point on, devotees start preparations, and also take a vow not to leave the place until the event is over. 

