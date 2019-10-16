Manjamma Jogati first transwoman to head an academy in State

Manjamma Jogati, renowned practitioner of Jogati Nritya, who has been appointed as the chairperson of Karnataka Janapada Academy, is the first transwoman to head a cultural academy in Karnataka. Ms. Manjamma had earlier served as a member of the academy.

Jogati Nritya is ritual folk dance performed by a group of women, generally tradeswomen called jogappas. “We perform stories from mythology and puranas,” said Ms. Manjamma. Heading the only surviving Jogati troupe, she said, “The government has not just recognised me, it has also recognised my community and for this, I am proud.”

Ms. Manjamma said she would work towards the enrichment of folk arts in the State. “It is this Jogati Nritya that has given me an identity, name and fame. It is my duty and responsibility to contribute towards enrichment of Jogati Nritya apart from other folk forms.” She added that since she had served in the academy as a member, she would be able to function efficiently as the chairman.

Born as Manjunath Shetty in Kallukamba village in Ballari district, Ms. Manjamma was shunned by her family when she was initiated into the Jogappa community. “I have faced a lot hardships in life. When I look back, I feel elated that someone who was shunned from home is now being recognised all over the State with such warmth,” she said.