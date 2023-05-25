HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangoes: 35,000 tonne of yield in Mysuru alone

May 25, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

With Mysuru’s mango growing area seeing a modest expansion compared to the past years, an average mango yield of 30,000 to 35,000 tonne is expected this season.

Mango is cultivated on around 7,600 acres in the district and it happens to be one of the key horticulture crops in the district. Also, Mysuru is emerging as one of the largest growers of horticulture crops.

Mysuru is not a major mango growing area like Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Tumakuru. Badam and Mallika varieties are predominantly grown in Mysuru.

With Mysuru having many alternatives for the crop, cultivation has therefore not expanded on the expected lines like other districts. Besides, farmers prefer sustained income which is not possible in mango since it is an annual crop.

These factors have resulted in cultivable areas not expanding significantly over the years. But, a moderate rise in cultivable area has been seen in the last few years due to demand for the fruits in the market.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.