Mango to be pricey this year as season turns off-year for crop

April 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

This year, the mango output in the State will drop considerably, making the fruit dearer as various factors have led to the fall in the yield and turning the year an off-year for the crop for the second consecutive year. Last year was also an off-year for the crop.

Despite early flowering, factors such as unseasonal rain, heat waves, rain with hailstorm, and pest menace have affected the crop whose production is expected to be around 35-40 per cent.

“This year, the crop loss will be severe. The situation is not confined to major mango growing areas such as Ramanagaram, Kolar, Chickballapur or Bengaluru rural. Same is the case in Haveri, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Tumakuru where the crop is cultivated. Sudden rise in temperature in February damaged the crop. Overall, the yield will be low this year,” said horticulture expert S.V. Hittalmani, who retired as the Additional Director of the Department of Horticulture, who recently toured the mango growing areas with other experts and department officials.

At the recent buyer-seller meet organized by the Mango Development Board in Bengaluru, the problems faced by mango growers were discussed besides the fall in the yield due to multiple factors. The fall in yield will make the fruit costlier.

The fruit has hit the markets in Mysuru though in less quantity. Badam, Saindoora are among the varieties available but they are pricey because of early arrivals.

“Mist and rain affected flowering in November-December. Pest menace caused damage to the crop in January and February. Thrips infestation in Kolar, Ramanagaram and Chickballapur affected flowers, leaves and the young fruits. The growth of vegetative flush has also to be blamed for the crop loss. The flowering took place in 3-4 stages which is a disadvantage for the yield but the season will get prolonged, maybe till July,” he explained.

Horticulture experts are forecasting a yield of about 5-6 lakh tonnes this year in the State and the early varieties of the fruit will hit the market early April.

In 2021, the State produced around 15 lakh tonnes of mangoes while it was 8-9 lakh in 2022 despite an off-year. Despite facing problems in 2021 such as rains in May and June and COVID-19 induced lockdowns, farmers managed to overcome difficulties as several of them resorted to direct marketing unlike in 2020 when the situation was entirely different with the outbreak of the pandemic.