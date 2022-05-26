Mango and jackfruit mela comes back to Lalbagh after two years 

After a long gap of two pandemic-hit years, Bengaluru will keep its date with one of its favourite mela. Mango lovers can once again get fresh, naturally ripened mangoes at discounted rates as the mango and jackfruit mela is back at the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens this year after much speculation.

The mela is being organised by the Department of Horticulture and the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) from May 27 to June 13. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will officially inaugurate the mela on Friday.

This also marks the return of large-scale events to Lalbagh as all the flower shows, including this year’s Republic Day show, and fruit melas were all cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19. “Most fruits are from Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagaram, Mandya, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. Farmers are very happy about directly selling their produce to their customers,” said C.G. Nagaraju, Managing Director, KSMDMCL.

This year, owing to climatic conditions and hormonal imbalance, the mango yield in the State is only expected to be 6-8 lakh tonnes. However, the quality of fruit has not been affected too much, said Mr. Nagaraju. “Fruits have matured well in the last few weeks and will taste good,” he added.

Officials of the Mango Board added that all the fruits sold in the mela have been ripened through ethylene or natural processes and not calcium carbide. Besides, only biodegradable packing materials will be used in the mela.

Along with 30-40 varieties of mangoes, 10-12 varieties of jackfruit of red, yellow and orange petals will be available at the 18-day mela. While 106 stalls will be allotted to mango sellers, jackfruit sellers will get 16 stalls. Eight stalls will be allotted to those selling products of mango and jackfruit like juice, chips, papad, and others. Additionally, five stalls will be set up at Cubbon Park for major mango sellers.