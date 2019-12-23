Mangaluru returning to normality

After three days of curfew following violent incidents which claimed two lives in police firing on December 19, the city is limping back to normality.

There will be no curfew under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate on Monday. However, prohibitory orders will be in force till 6 a.m. till December 24. According to Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, the situation was peaceful in the city.

The Police Commissioner’s notification on imposing curfew from 6 p.m. on December 19 expired at midnight of December 22.

Day curfew was lifted from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and it was re-imposed later.

Educational institutions which were shut will function as usual from Monday.

City bus, inter-district, and inter-State bus services resumed when day curfew was lifted on Sunday. Autorickshaws and other vehicles plied. Many shops and hotels were open in the central business district area. The main Central Market was open and fish business in the Old Port resumed. People thronged the markets and shops for purchasing groceries, milk, and other commodities.

Mobile Internet data services were restored late on Saturday evening.

Ahead of Christmas many people went shopping and visited churches on Sunday.

However, garbage continued to pile up in many houses and apartments since Friday, as the civic workers did not turn up for work.

Delegation meets Harsha

Meanwhile, a delegation of The Muslim Central Committee, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi met the Police Commissioner on Sunday.

In a tweet Mr. Harsha said: “Today president and members of The Muslim Central Committee met me and expressed few concerns and also reposed their faith in police. We are extremely thankful for the cooperation and their firm commitment in upholding the peace. Their inputs will be looked into seriously.”