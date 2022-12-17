  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

Mangaluru cooker blast accused shifted to burns ward in Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru

He suffered 45% burns after the explosive he was carrying in pressure cooker exploded in autorickshaw on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19

December 17, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The photo of Mohammed Shariq with a rigged pressure cooker found on his phone.

The photo of Mohammed Shariq with a rigged pressure cooker found on his phone. | Photo Credit: file photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 17, Saturday, shifted Mohammed Shariq, the prime accused in the cooker bomb blast case of Mangaluru, to the Mahabodhi Burns Ward in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Doctors, who refused to reveal any details about his treatment, confirmed that the accused was brought to Victoria Hospital under heavy police protection.

The accused had suffered 45% burns after the explosive he was carrying in a pressure cooker exploded in an autorickshaw at Nagori on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19.

The autorickshaw driver, who was also injured in the blast, is under treatment at Mangaluru. Sources said the accused is likely to be taken to NIA facility in Bengaluru for questioning later.

Related Topics

Mangalore / crime / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.