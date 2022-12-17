Mangaluru cooker blast accused shifted to burns ward in Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru

December 17, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 17, Saturday, shifted Mohammed Shariq, the prime accused in the cooker bomb blast case of Mangaluru, to the Mahabodhi Burns Ward in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Doctors, who refused to reveal any details about his treatment, confirmed that the accused was brought to Victoria Hospital under heavy police protection.

The accused had suffered 45% burns after the explosive he was carrying in a pressure cooker exploded in an autorickshaw at Nagori on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19.

The autorickshaw driver, who was also injured in the blast, is under treatment at Mangaluru. Sources said the accused is likely to be taken to NIA facility in Bengaluru for questioning later.