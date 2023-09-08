Mandya opts for kabaddi in ‘One District One Sport’ scheme

September 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

As the government is mulling over introducing ‘One District One Sport’ to encourage sportspersons in the State, Mandya has opted for Kabaddi under the initiative.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kumara in Mandya on Friday. Though various sports were discussed, it was, however, resolved to choose the traditional sport for Mandya under the proposed scheme.

Dr. Kumara said kabaddi has been a very popular sport and has given a lot of fame to the country. The sport is very popular in Mandya and the people in the district are very fond of the game. In view of this, the meeting resolved to opt for Kabaddi under the initiative, he said.

“It was felt that Kabaddi is an ideal desi game for the district for promotion since Mandya has taluk, district, State and national players in the sport,” the DC informed.

The initiative aims to identify the sports popular in the region and promote them and the sportspersons who are engaged in it. Talented sportspersons from hobli to district levels will be identified and encouraged to excel more in the chosen sport.

Besides kabbadi, kho-kho, volleyball and football were discussed but finally kabaddi was chosen.