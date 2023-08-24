Mandya district excels in PM Fasal Bima Yojana implementation

August 24, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, has identified Mandya district for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme for Kharif-22 and Rabi 2022-23.

The Chief Executive Officer of PMFBY Mr. Ritesh Chauhan has congratulated the Mandya district for achieving what he termed as a commendable score under performance evaluation framework of districts for PMFBY.

Mr. Chauhan said in order to assess the effectiveness of the implementation of the scheme, performance evaluation framework has been developed for the districts and it is based on various parameters including crop-cutting experiments conducted through an app, claim payments, percentage increase in non-loan area and loan farmers, and the area insured.

As per the evaluation conducted by the Department of Agriculture, Government of India, Mandya district has achieved a remarkable score, said Mr. Chauhan, and it reflected the ‘’unwavering commitment’’ of the district towards welfare of the farmers contributing to successful implementation of PMFBY, he added.

In view of the district’s performance, the district of Mandya has been nominated to attend the 10th national review conference being organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare at Narendra Nagar near Rishikesh in Uttarkhand on August 26th and 27th. The participation would provide an opportunity to share the insights, experience and best-practices that led to this remarkable achievement, said the Mr. Ritesh.