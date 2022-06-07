Man stabbed in Shivamogga

:

A 40-year old person was stabbed at Gandhi Bazar in Shivamogga on Tuesday evening. Senthil Kumar, a shopkeeper, suffered injuries. He was taken to a hospital in the city.

It is said that the attacker, Santhosh, entered the shop and hit Senthil with a knife. Both were known to each other and had differences over a financial transaction, it is said. The Doddapete police reached the spot.

Tension prevailed in the city following the incident. Many shopkeepers pulled down shutters soon after they heard about the incident.