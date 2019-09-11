Man shot dead after heated argument in Afzalpur taluk

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Karachagi village in Afzalpur taluk on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Saibanna N. Talwar, was killed allegedly by his close relative Ravi, also known as Abhishek.
Quoting local reports, the police said that the incident took place when a discussion between the two turned into a heated argument. The accused knocked Saibanna Talwar down and shot him in the mouth.
According to police sources, the accused Ravi has criminal record, and he is actively involved in supplying country-made guns.
He has served a jail term and is also facing several cases in different police stations in Vijayapura district.
Saibanna Talwar was rushed to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences where he breathed his last.
