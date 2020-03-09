Karnataka

Man seriously injured in tusker attack

A 73-year-old man sustained serious injuries after a tusker attacked him at Kolihalli in Tumakuru taluk on Monday.

Venkatachala Murthy was going to the construction site of his house near his field in Kolihalli when the tusker attacked him and trampled him around 7.30 a.m. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Tumakuru.

Son of the injured, Raju told The Hindu, “The villagers who saw the tusker alerted him to go away but he did not move as he was had a hearing problem and failed to hear what they said.”

He said his father’s condition is critical.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish said the tusker had come from Adarangi forest in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru rural district. It had entered Tumakuru district last night and was going back to Adarangi forest when the incident occurred.

Forest department personnel are tracking the tusker and giving a warning to people in loudspeakers in four vehicles to move away from its path.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 4:04:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-seriously-injured-in-tusker-attack/article31023000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY