Man seriously injured in tusker attack

A 73-year-old man sustained serious injuries after a tusker attacked him at Kolihalli in Tumakuru taluk on Monday.

Venkatachala Murthy was going to the construction site of his house near his field in Kolihalli when the tusker attacked him and trampled him around 7.30 a.m. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Tumakuru.

Son of the injured, Raju told The Hindu, “The villagers who saw the tusker alerted him to go away but he did not move as he was had a hearing problem and failed to hear what they said.”

He said his father’s condition is critical.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish said the tusker had come from Adarangi forest in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru rural district. It had entered Tumakuru district last night and was going back to Adarangi forest when the incident occurred.

Forest department personnel are tracking the tusker and giving a warning to people in loudspeakers in four vehicles to move away from its path.