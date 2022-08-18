Man sent to jail for assault
The III JMFC Court on Wednesday sentenced Rajkumar Govan to three years and four months rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him for grievously assaulting his neighbour in Kalaburagi in February 2020.
A complaint was lodged by the victim at Raghvendra Nagar Police Station on February 13, 2020. As per the complaint, the accused, Rajkumar Govan, picked up a quarrel with his neighbour after raising objections that the victim’s staircase has been constructed attached to his compound wall and assaulted him.
Advocate Jayashree argued on behalf of the complainant.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.