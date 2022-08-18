Karnataka

Man sent to jail for assault

The III JMFC Court on Wednesday sentenced Rajkumar Govan to three years and four months rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him for grievously assaulting his neighbour in Kalaburagi in February 2020.

A complaint was lodged by the victim at Raghvendra Nagar Police Station on February 13, 2020. As per the complaint, the accused, Rajkumar Govan, picked up a quarrel with his neighbour after raising objections that the victim’s staircase has been constructed attached to his compound wall and assaulted him.

Advocate Jayashree argued on behalf of the complainant.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2022 6:48:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-sent-to-jail-for-assault/article65779885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY