Karnataka

Man murdered in Hassan

Amid lockdown, a man was murdered in Hassan town around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bharath, 28, a resident of Vallabhabai Road. The assailants hit on his head while he was on his two-wheeler on the 80-ft road at Santhepet. He collapsed on his two-wheeler. Within a few minutes, hundreds of people gathered at the place.

Bharat, a murder accused, had come out on bail recently.

Pension Mohalla police sent the body for post-mortem. The police suspect it to be an act of revenge by a rival group.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2021 12:09:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-murdered-in-hassan/article34629740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY