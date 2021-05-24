Man murdered in Hassan

Amid lockdown, a man was murdered in Hassan town around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bharath, 28, a resident of Vallabhabai Road. The assailants hit on his head while he was on his two-wheeler on the 80-ft road at Santhepet. He collapsed on his two-wheeler. Within a few minutes, hundreds of people gathered at the place.

Bharat, a murder accused, had come out on bail recently.

Pension Mohalla police sent the body for post-mortem. The police suspect it to be an act of revenge by a rival group.