Man murdered in Bhadravati, police arrest three

December 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

A group of three men murdered a youth in Bhadravathi town on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hemanth Kumar.

The incident happened in a wine shop near the bus stand in the town around 1.30 p.m.

Bhadravati Old Town police have reached the spot. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the police took three people, allegedly involved in the crime, into custody.

The arrested were Satyananda, Mubarak and Khaleel. “We have secured all three accused,” the SP said. Personal enmity was the reason for the murder, he added.