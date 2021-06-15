Man kills wife, mother-in-law

Two womenwere found murdered at Rangapura in Arsikere taluk on Monday night. They have been identified as Manjula, 30, and her mother Bharathi, 55. Manjula’s husband, Sridhar, allegedly murdered both of them after a heated argument.

Manjula was married to Sridhar a few years ago. The couple had two children. Recently, the couple had differences and fought many times.

Sridhar allegedly hit Manjula with a wooden pole and turned to his mother-in-law as well when she rushed to protect her daughter.

Gandasi Police have registered a case. The police have taken Sridhar into custody.