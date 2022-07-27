Man kills son, attacks wife in Belagavi
Tight over trivial issue
In a fit of rage, a man slit the throats of his wife and child in Shilthibavi village near Gokak in Belagavi district on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 night.
Balesh, the four year old child died and his mother Lakshmi 25, is battling for life in a local hospital.
The accused, Mutteppa Akkani, 28, fought with his wife while harvesting sugarcane over a trivial issue. He attacked his wife and child with a sickle, police said. The woman was shifted to a private hospital where she underwent a surgery.
SP Sanjiv Patil, deputy SP, circle inspector and others visited the spot and further enquires are on.
