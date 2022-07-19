Man kills mother-in-law over family feud

The Marathahalli police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old cab driver who allegedly killed his mother-in-law over a family feud.

The accused Nagaraj married Bhagyashri six years ago and has a child. According to the police, Nagaraj was an alcoholic and used to have frequent fights with his wife. Unable to bear the harassment, she left Nagaraj and went to live with her mother, who eked out a living by selling vegetables.

Nagaraj used to visit his mother-in-law Soubhagya and pester her to send back her daughter and child with him. On Tuesday, following a heated argument, Nagaraj, who was in an inebriated state, attacked her with a hammer. Soubhagya was rushed to a private hospital, where she succumbed.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Nagaraj charging him under murder.