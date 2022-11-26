  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man kills alcoholic son over harassment, surrenders before police

According to the police, the deceased was a chronic alcoholic who would come home drunk and harass his parents for money

November 26, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his alcoholic son to death with a dumbbell, unable to bear the harassment from the latter, and surrendered before the police on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The accused, Muniswamy, a resident of Devalapura on the outskirts of the city, is a construction labourer who was living with his wife and son, Tyagaraj, 38.

According to the police, Tyagaraj was also a labourer and a chronic alcoholic and used to come home drunk and harass his parents for money.

On Friday, the deceased came home drunk and created a ruckus demanding money. Unable to bear the harassment, Muniswamy attacked his son with a dumbbell. Tyagraj died after sustaining a severe head injury. Muniswamy later went to the police station and surrendered himself, said the police .

The Anugondanahalli police are investigating the case.

Related stories

Belagavi: Selfie turns fatal as four girls slip and drown at Kitwad Falls
Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.