Man killed in tiger attack in Kodagu

One person was killed in a tiger attack at Kotturu village in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu on Saturday.

The victim identified as Raju, 52, belonged to Bommada Haadi bordering Nagarahole and the incident took place late on Saturday. Conservator of Forests of Kodagu B.N.N. Murthy, who confirmed the development, said camera traps had been installed to ascertain the identity of the tiger while elephants were being deployed for combing. The combing operations would start at dawn on Sunday and continue till the tiger wass captured and translocated, he added.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the village with locals raising slogans against the Forest Department for an increase in human- animal conflicts.