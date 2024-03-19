GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man killed in road accident in Kalaburagi

March 19, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man died and his friend suffered grievous injuries after a tipper lorry rammed their motorbike near Ram Nagar on the Ring Road in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Sanjeev Kumar Reddy, a native of Chitaguppa taluk in Bidar district. He used to live in Shastri Nagar here.

Neelkumar, who was riding the motorbike, suffered grievous injuries.

Ravi Reddy, who was riding pillion, came under the wheels of the tipper and died on the spot.

A case has been registered at Traffic Police Station II.

