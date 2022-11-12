Karnataka

Man killed in accident on Electronics City Expressway

A biker was killed in an accident on the Electronics City Elevated Expressway on Saturday morning when a speeding tempo traveller rammed into his motorcycle from behind.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash, 56, an employee of a private firm. Prakash fell down and suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared brought dead.

The incident happened around 8.45 a.m. on Saturday, disrupting traffic on the key flyover for sometime. The Electronics City Traffic Police arrested the tempo driver and booked him for causing death due to negligence. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
death
road accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2022 9:14:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-killed-in-accident-on-electronics-city-expressway/article66129319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY