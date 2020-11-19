Man injured in shoot-out in Vijayapura

A man was injured in a shoot-out in Vijayapura on Wednesday night. Unidentified men opened fire at Paddu Rathod of Barakotri Tanda when he got into a fight with some youth near the public graveyard near the Zilla Panchayat office there.
Rathod, who suffered injuries, was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. He told the police that he was attacked by Tulsiram Harijan, a leader of a rival gang and his associates.
Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal told journalists in Vijayapura on Thursday that a special team has been formed to crack the case.
A case has been registered at the Jala Nagar Ppolice Station.
Meanwhile, Mahadev Sahukar Bhairagonda, who was shot at by his rivals a few weeks ago, is recuperating in a private hospital.
