Man in burqa caught, thrashed

Vijayapura
A video of a man wearing a burqa who is being thrashed by locals is getting viral on social media. The video claimed that the person is Siddu Paragond, native of Sindgi town of the district.
Sources told The Hindu that the incident took place in Sindgi on June 11 outside a bank.
“While people including women were standing in a queue outside the bank, the person in burqa was acting in a suspicious manner. The person was trying to get too close to women which was making them feel awkward. Getting suspicious, some locals tried to interact and their suspicion rose with the strange behaviour of the person. Suddenly some men took the person away from the bank and checked only to find that it was a man in burqa. The men thrashed him and handed him over to police,” the sources said.
Confirming this, Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the Siddu Paragond has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. He, however, made it clear that no suspicious objects were found on Siddu. “We are trying to find out the motive for his act,” the SP said.
