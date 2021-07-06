Man hit by Chidanand Savadi’s car, dies

He was not in the car at the time of the accident, says Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi’s son

A farmer who was hit by the speeding car of Chidanand Savadi, son of Laxman Savadi, deputy CM, has died in Hungund in Bagalkot on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Koodappa Chikkahandagal, 50, of Hungund died.

Mr. Savadi, has admitted that his car was involved in the accident. However, he has argued that he was not in the car at the time of the accident.

“I was travelling in another car with my friend. My driver was driving the car that was involved in the accident. Soon after the accident, I got a call about the incident. I went back and helped admit the person to the hospital. I spoke to the doctor too. Unfortunately, he passed away,” Mr. Savadi said in a release.

The unfortunate incident happened when Mr. Savadi and his friends were returning from Anjanadri hills in Koppal district and were going to Athani, the native town of the Deputy CM.

Hungund police have registered a case.