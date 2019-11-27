Karnataka

Man files complaint against wife after accident, alleging rash driving

more-in

Four-wheeler by which they were travelling fell into a ditch

A man from Hebri in Udupi district, who was in a four-wheeler that met with an accident near Ramachandrapura in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district on Tuesday, has lodged a complaint against his wife for alleged rash driving.

The couple along with their son and two other relatives were heading towards Sagar from Kundapur in the four-wheeler. The complainant, who is a computer servicing professional, has said that his wife, who works in a government residential school near Hebri, was driving the vehicle belonging to his brother-in-law. Near Ramachandrapur, she lost control of the vehicle owing to which it fell into a roadside ditch. Three persons in the vehicle, including the couple’s son, were injured.

In his complaint to Hosanagar police, the man has alleged that the accident took place owing to negligent and rash driving of his wife. Based on the complaint, the police have booked a case against the woman under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
police
transport accident
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 11:40:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-files-complaint-against-wife-after-accident-alleging-rash-driving/article30100214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY