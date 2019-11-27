Man files complaint against wife after accident, alleging rash driving

A man from Hebri in Udupi district, who was in a four-wheeler that met with an accident near Ramachandrapura in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district on Tuesday, has lodged a complaint against his wife for alleged rash driving.

The couple along with their son and two other relatives were heading towards Sagar from Kundapur in the four-wheeler. The complainant, who is a computer servicing professional, has said that his wife, who works in a government residential school near Hebri, was driving the vehicle belonging to his brother-in-law. Near Ramachandrapur, she lost control of the vehicle owing to which it fell into a roadside ditch. Three persons in the vehicle, including the couple’s son, were injured.

In his complaint to Hosanagar police, the man has alleged that the accident took place owing to negligent and rash driving of his wife. Based on the complaint, the police have booked a case against the woman under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC.