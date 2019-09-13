Man detained for setting afire girlfriend’s body in Telangana

A probe into the charred remains of a woman found in the Parigi forest in Telangana has revealed that her boyfriend attempted to dispose off her body after she died during an abortion procedure in a private nursing home in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi town.

The 22-year-old woman’s body was found in the forest near Zaheerabad town in Medak district in neighbouring Telangana, police said on Thursday. She hailed from Brahmapur in Kalaburagi.

During investigation, it was found that she was in a relationship with Ravi Kumar, 26, son of a retired police officer. As she got pregnant, Kumar took her to a nursing home on September 3, posing as her husband. They wished to abort the foetus, but she died during the procedure, they added.

Kumar took her body in the car and drove towards Telangana. For nearly 24 hours, he moved around with the body in the car. Later, he took it to the forest near Parigi and set it afire on September 4, police said.

Following the disappearance of the woman, her family lodged a complaint on September 6. “Since the incident happened in Telangana, we are waiting for the case to be transferred here,” Brahmapur inspector Srimanth Ilwal said. Kumar has been detained.