Man collapses while digging earth in Kalaburagi, dies

March 31, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 42-year-old man, who had taken up work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), died of suspected sunstroke, while he was working at Dannur village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

Villagers said that Sharanappa Samagar collapsed at the worksite and was declared brought dead by doctors. They are now waiting for the final medical report to confirm whether he died of sunstroke or heart attack.

Samagar was engaged in digging earth at the time of the incident.

Kalyana Karnataka and parts of Mumbai Karnataka region continued to reel under a severe heat wave. Kalaburagi and Bagalkot districts notably recorded the maximum temperature of 41.4 and 41.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday, as per the summary of observations recorded by the India Meteorological Department.