Man booked on charge of sexually assaulting patient at GIMS

March 18, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 40-year old man was booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a 36-year-old patient admitted at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi late on Friday.

The accused was identified as Mehboob Pasha of Islamabad colony in the city.

Based on video footage captured by a patient attender, the Brahmapur police has registered a case and arrested Pasha.

The victim was getting treatment at GIMS for the last six months.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan, speaking to presspersons, said that the Brahmapur police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by GIMS staff nurse Akka Mahadevi.

Mr. Chetan said that the department would conduct enquiry about duty doctors and over the security lapses at GIMS and submit a report.