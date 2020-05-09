Man booked for violating rules, not having pass

The police registered a case against a person for negligent act likely to spread disease, and not having a pass to enter Udupi district on May 8.

According to the police, Raghavendra had come in a car from Chikkamagaluru district. His car was stopped at the border checkpost at Someshwara village coming under Hebri police station in Udupi district at 11 p.m. on May 7. But, neither Raghavendra nor the car driver Uday could produce the pass to enter Udupi district. Instead, Raghavendra got out of the car and unnecessarily loitered around the checkpost without wearing a mask till 4 p.m. on May 8.

This was against the rules and in violation of the restrictions imposed under Section 144(3) of Criminal Procedure Code in the light of COVID-10 pandemic. Hence the police registered a case under Section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) read with Section 34 of Indian Penal Code at the Hebri police station, the police said.