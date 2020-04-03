Man booked for hurling stones at ASI near Sullia

The Sullia police have registered a case against a 35-year-old resident of Kasaragod district of Kerala for allegedly throwing stones at an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police patrolling at the border check-post at Mooruru village and causing injury to him on Wednesday.

The police said on Friday that the ASI, Bhaskar Prasad, and head constable Ramanaika were at the check-post monitoring vehicles coming from Kerala. The two stopped the vehicle of Sinan of Parappe village of Kasaragod.

Angered over being stopped, Sinan came out the vehicle and allegedly threw stones at the ASI. He also reportedly damaged the highway patrol vehicle used by the two policemen. Later, he went away towards his village, the police said.

The ASI was injured on his head and was treated at the government hospital at Sullia. The head constable was not injured. The police registered a case under Sections 353, 332, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against Sinan.