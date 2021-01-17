Man booked for buying blank firearm online

He does not have the permission necessary to possess the weapon

Internal Security Division (ISD) officials have booked a 36-year-old man from Ramanagaram for allegedly purchasing blank firearm online and is suspected to have links to “subversive activities”.

The accused, Mujeeb Baig, is a resident of Ramanagaram. He had caught the attention of customs officials after he came to receive the blank firearm consignment from the international airport.

Officials found that Baig had ordered the firearm through the dark net and did not have the required license to keep it.

He feigned ignorance when the officials asked him for the permit required to possess the weapon. They alerted ISD officials, who did a background check and found that Baig had put up posts on social media that hinted at involvement in “subversive activities”, officials said.

He was booked under the Arms Act, a police officer said.

Held for transporting explosive material

In another incident, ISD officials caught a 24-year-old man allegedly transporting a box of explosive materials in a goods van on January 13.

The accused, identified as Naveen from Bidadi, was caught red-handed while waiting for his associates to deliver the consignment in Peenya.

The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain the source of explosive material and the motive behind transporting the same, officials said.