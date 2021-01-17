Man booked for buying blank firearm online

Internal Security Division (ISD) officials have booked a 36-year-old man from Ramanagaram for allegedly purchasing blank firearm online and is suspected to have links to “subversive activities”.
The accused, Mujeeb Baig, is a resident of Ramanagaram. He had caught the attention of customs officials after he came to receive the blank firearm consignment from the international airport.
Officials found that Baig had ordered the firearm through the dark net and did not have the required license to keep it.
He feigned ignorance when the officials asked him for the permit required to possess the weapon. They alerted ISD officials, who did a background check and found that Baig had put up posts on social media that hinted at involvement in “subversive activities”, officials said.
He was booked under the Arms Act, a police officer said.
Held for transporting explosive material
In another incident, ISD officials caught a 24-year-old man allegedly transporting a box of explosive materials in a goods van on January 13.
The accused, identified as Naveen from Bidadi, was caught red-handed while waiting for his associates to deliver the consignment in Peenya.
The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain the source of explosive material and the motive behind transporting the same, officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath