Malnad Gidda research centre to come up

The Department of Animal Husbandry will establish a centre dedicated for research on Malnad Gidda, the zero-maintenance dwarf variety of cattle endemic to Malnad region, in Andavalli village in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district.

The average height of an adult Malnad Gidda is around 90 cm and its average weight is around 150 kg. Unlike hybrid and cross-breed cattle, there is no cost involved in maintenance of Malnad Gidda. They are free-range cattle and graze in the forests near human habitat from dawn to dusk. Paddy grass, kitchen scrap and leftovers are offered as feed for them in cowsheds and they yield around three litres of milk a day.

Role in farming

Malnad Gidda play an important role in farming in the Western Ghats region of Karnataka. The well-built males are castrated and used for tilling land. They can till the land even in the heavy rain the region receives from July to September.

The cattle are accustomed to the harsh climate here and can easily graze on steep terrain. They also show a high degree of immunity to diseases.

More economical

Swamy Rao, a farmer from Anandapuram village who owns eight Malnad Gidda, told The Hindu that if the value of milk yield from Malnad Gidda is calculated against the input cost, rearing it is more economical compared to cross breeds and hybrids. The milk and milk products of Malnad Gidda are known for a unique taste and creaminess. As the role of chemical input in rearing them is minimal, their milk is considered chemical-free. Their milk and milk products can thus be sold at a premium price in urban areas, he said.

The National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), a unit of Indian Council of Agriculture Research, had approved and registered Malnad Gidda as a breed in 2012. According to the 2018 livestock census, there were more than 12 lakh Malnad Gidda in Karnataka.

Akhilesh Chipli, an environmentalist, rues that farmers were losing interest in rearing Malnad Gidda now. There is dearth of grazing space owing to encroachment of gomala, the common grazing ground.

Cropping patterns

The change in cropping pattern in Malnad is considered another reason for the dwindling interest among farmers towards its rearing. Mr. Chipli said that commercial crops like arecanut and ginger with high returns are preferred over paddy resulting in shortage of fodder.

Mr. Rao says that rearing Malnad Gidda can be turned into a profitable venture by enhancing its lactating capacity.

This can be done by selecting healthy and sturdy bulls and cows with high milk yielding capacity for reproduction, he said and expressed optimism that the proposed centre in Andavalli would take up such projects.

T.M. Sadashiva, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, told The Hindu that, as per instruction from the State government, a proposal was submitted in January seeking 200 acres of land near Andavalli for the establishment of Malnad Gidda Research and Conservation Centre. The research work on enhancing milk yielding capacity would be taken up and farmers would be trained on rearing and marketing milk products here.

According to a preliminary estimate, an amount of ₹70 crore is needed to create infrastructure for the proposed centre, he added.