Malnad districts remain marooned

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in the Malnad districts of Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Kodagu on Wednesday affecting normal life and disrupting vehicular movement owing to waterlogged roads.

Heavy downpour in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts affected road connectivity, phone services, and power distribution. Schools and colleges remained closed in the rain-hit areas. The Hemavathi, Tunga, and Bhadra rivers that were in spate submerged roads and bridges.

Many residential localities in Mudigere, Sringeri, Koppa, and N.R. Pura taluks were flooded and a road bridge in Koppa taluk has collapsed.

The inflow into the Hemavati reservoir has been on the rise. The dam received an inflow at the rate of 28,317 cusecs and the level rose to 2,899.77 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft.

In Shivamogga

Incessant rain in Shivamogga district on Wednesday hit road connectivity and power supply. The traffic on NH-766C was affected for sometime after a landslip near Nagodi in Hosanagar. Also, vehicle movement on the Shivamogga-Sagar stretch of NH-69 came to a halt after a tree fell on the road. More than 100 electricity poles have collapsed in Sagar, Hosanagar, and Sorab taluks because of strong winds and rain. Four persons of a family who were stranded after their house was flooded in Hiresara in Tirthahalli taluk were rescued. Tunga, Varada, Sharavati, and Kumudavati rivers continue to be in spate.

The water level in Linganamakki dam has risen by six feet in 24 hours. On Wednesday, the water level reached 1,796 feet. The water level in Bhadra reservoir went up to 155 feet on Wednesday. As many as 15 houses in Sagar have collapsed. Paddy and arecanut crops cultivated on about 4,300 hectares in Sagar and Sorab taluks have been flooded.

There was no respite from rain in Kodagu on Wednesday too and life continued to be affected with many roads submerged in floods. Families of seven households in Virajpet taluk who were stranded after Keeruhole rivulet flooded their houses near Ponnampet were rescued.