Make vaccination drive a great success: MLA

Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA, has urged those who have been identified to get the COVID-19 vaccine not to worry about the process and make the drive a great success. He was speaking after inaugurating the drive in Yadgir on Saturday.
The district administration and the Health Department have set up total of five centres for the first phase of vaccination.
The MLA also thanked healthcare workers for their services during the pandemic.
Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya said that all necessary initiatives have been taken to complete the drive.
As many 6,438 workers have been identified for the vaccination and 445 will be administrated the vaccine in the first phase.
In Raichur, Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar inaugurated the drive at RIMS Hospital.
As many as 416 people were administered the vaccine on the first day.
Manjunath and Ashok are Group D employees who were vaccinated first in Raichur and Yadgir.
