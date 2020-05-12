‘Make arrangements to quarantine people coming to Chikkamagaluru district’

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam has said that people reaching Chikkamagaluru district from other States and foreign countries will be quarantined.

At a meeting, he chaired here on Tuesday, officers were instructed to make all arrangements necessary to quarantine people coming to the district after obtaining passes through the Seva Sindhu portal. The administration had identified hostels and hotels to quarantine people. Those who require hotel facility would have to bear the expenses.

Further, he said that people should wear masks when they come out of their houses. Those violating the rule would attract a penalty of ₹100. The gram panchayats and urban local bodies would impose the penalty.

Chikkamagaluru Zilla Chief Executive Officer S. Poovith, Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey and others were present at the meeting.