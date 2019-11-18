Major contestants from K.R.Pet file nomination papers

Amid a sea of supporters and fanfare, the nominees of BJP, Congress and JD(S) for the December 5 byelections to K.R. Pet Assembly segment filed their nomination papers on Monday.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed while the BJP nominee, disqualified MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda, was on his way to file his papers with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy and other leaders at K.R. Pet.

An angry mob allegedly hurled footwear and JD(S) flags on Mr. Gowda, Mr. Madhuswamy and BJP leaders besides raising slogans against the BJP nominee for quitting the JD(S).

Mr. Gowda, a Mumbai-settled businessman, was elected from the JD(S) for a consecutive second term from K.R.Pet in 2018. He recently quit the party to join the BJP. He was also instrumental in bringing down H.D. Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government recently.

Former MLA K.B. Chandrashekar and advocate B.L. Devaraj, contesting as the Congress and JD(S) nominees respectively, too held massive roadshows before filing their papers.

Former Union Minister K. Rehman Khan, former Ministers N. Cheluvarayaswamy and P.M. Narendra Swamy and others participated in the Congress rally.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, Nikhil K., the defeated candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, and others were present during the rally for Mr. Devaraj.

Security measures were tightened in K.R. Pet following the rallies.