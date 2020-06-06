Maharashtra returnee dies

A 50-year-old man from Kattanbavi village in Belagavi district died of a heart ailment in the district designated COVID-19 hospital on Saturday. As a Maharashtra returnee, he had completed institutional quarantine of seven days and had gone home to observe week-long quarantine.

His relatives brought him to the district hospital after he complained of chest pain on Thursday. He died on Saturday.

Doctors say he had no symptoms of COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said that his throat swab was collected on Friday and sent for testing and his test result was expected on Sunday.

Till now, only one old woman with co-morbidities, had died in Belagavi district (in April). As many as 252 persons have tested positive till now and 126 have been discharged. There are 133 active cases.