Madigas set deadline for implementation of Sadashiva report

Samajika Nyayakkagi Parishishtha Jatigala Olamisalati Jari Horata Samiti has set a December 11 deadline to the State government for implementing the Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes.

The horata samiti will organise a public rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on that day, demanding that the State government implement the Sadashiva Commission report on granting special quota for different communities coming under Scheduled Castes.

State president of Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti Narasappa B. Dandora, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that the rally is being organised on December 11 to condemn the then BJP government led by Jagadish Shettar that ordered a lathi-charge on the members of the Madiga community in Belagavi on the same day (December 11) in 2012.

Mr. Narasappa Dandora accused all three major political parties, the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) and their leaders, including B.S. Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy, of not taking any steps to provide internal reservation to Scheduled Castes, to get benefits of reservation in education and employment.

These political parties promised in their poll manifestos that they will implement the report after coming to power, but their governments failed to initiate any steps to implement it and send it to the Union government for approval, he said and threatened to teach these parties a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections if the demand is not fulfilled.