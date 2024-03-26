LS polls: SVEEP drive moves to Mysuru’s industrial areas

March 26, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

A voter awareness campaign took place in Koorgalli industrial area in Mysuru on Tuesday as a SVEEP activity was held in the premises of Shahi Exports Private Limited and it was addressed by the officials from the Labour Department who urged the workers for promoting ethical voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

“This is one of the biggest elections in the world. So every voter has to cast his or her ballot without any influence. They must promote ethical voting,” said Joint Director of the Labour Department Dinesh.

The voter awareness took place in Unit 37 and 42 of the factory.

Mr. Dinesh urged the workers to make the best use of their vote to strengthen democracy.

He said the country has 96 crore voters and 10 lakh polling booths have been set up for the elections where 57 lakh EVMs will be used for the voting.

When the Election Commission was making elaborate arrangements for the polls, it was the duty of every voter to cast their ballot compulsorily. Also, they must also encourage others and make them visit the polling booths to cast their vote, he said.

Mr. Dinesh said there are expectations of higher voter turnout this election as the last election saw 70% voting.

He urged the workers to download the voter helpline app for information on elections.

Shahi Exports Unit 37 head Gurumurthy G.C. and 42 unit head Santosh Kumar, Managing Director Shubha Devaraje Urs, Labour Welfare Officer Chaitra were present.