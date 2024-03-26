GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LS polls: SVEEP drive moves to Mysuru’s industrial areas

March 26, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A voter awareness campaign took place in Koorgalli industrial area in Mysuru on Tuesday as a SVEEP activity was held in the premises of Shahi Exports Private Limited and it was addressed by the officials from the Labour Department who urged the workers for promoting ethical voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

“This is one of the biggest elections in the world. So every voter has to cast his or her ballot without any influence. They must promote ethical voting,” said Joint Director of the Labour Department Dinesh.

The voter awareness took place in Unit 37 and 42 of the factory.

Mr. Dinesh urged the workers to make the best use of their vote to strengthen democracy.

He said the country has 96 crore voters and 10 lakh polling booths have been set up for the elections where 57 lakh EVMs will be used for the voting.

When the Election Commission was making elaborate arrangements for the polls, it was the duty of every voter to cast their ballot compulsorily. Also, they must also encourage others and make them visit the polling booths to cast their vote, he said.

Mr. Dinesh said there are expectations of higher voter turnout this election as the last election saw 70% voting.

He urged the workers to download the voter helpline app for information on elections.

Shahi Exports Unit 37 head Gurumurthy G.C. and 42 unit head Santosh Kumar, Managing Director Shubha Devaraje Urs, Labour Welfare Officer Chaitra were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.