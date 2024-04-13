LS polls: Many vote from their homes in Mysuru

April 13, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Vote from Home (VFH) facility for voters above 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs) began in Mysuru on Saturday. The facility concludes on April 17.

The authorities had made elaborate arrangements to facilitate voters from casting their postal ballot at the doorsteps of their homes in Krishnaraja, Chamundeshwari, and Narasimharaja assembly segments.

They dropped their postal ballots in the postal ballot boxes that were carried to their homes by the team that was entrusted with the task of carrying out the VFH.

A team of polling officers went to each of the voter’s home who had opted for VFM facility and made arrangements for the person to cast his or her ballot at the convenience of their home.

The VFH was launched in the last assembly elections in Karnataka and it evoked a good response. The Election Commission continued the facility for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Accordingly, the district administration invited applications from the interested voters for opting the facility in the prescribed forms and the same was processed for the voting option.

In Krishnaraja constituency, 271 voters aged above 85 years had opted for VFH. Among them, 260 cast their ballot while seven persons, who had chosen to vote from home when the option was announced, had passed away and four were absent.

However, in Chamundeshwari, out of 196 elderly voters, only 93 voted from their homes. One elderly voter had passed away and five were absent There is no information on the remaining voters.

Likewise, 107 elderly voters voted from their homes out of 112 who had opted for the facility in Narasimharaja constituency. One person had passed away and four were absent, according to a press release.

Among the persons with disabilities, all 20 who had opted for VFH cast their ballot in Krishnaraja. In the case of Narasimharaja where 20 who had enrolled for the facility, 19 cast their ballot from homes. One person with disability had passed away. However, in Chamundeshwari, 43 PwDs voters voted out of 68. One PwD voter had breathed his last.