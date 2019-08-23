Loss owing to floods estimated at ₹ 180 crore in Yadgir district

Expressing serious concern over restoration work in the flood-affected areas, Minister Sriramulu said that “floods have caused drastic damage in the district”. Now, officers of the departments concerned should restore everything expeditiously. Chairing a flood review meeting in Yadgir on Thursday, Mr. Sriramulu said that the loss owing to floods in the district has been estimated at ₹ 180 crore. But, as per norms fixed by the National Disaster Relief Fund and State Disaster Relief Fund, the district will only get ₹ 21.16 crore. Hence, officials should submit a detailed report immediately urging the State government to release the balance funds.

He directed the officials of Gulbarga Electricity Company (GESCOM) to initiate the process of replacing defunct transformers and electricity poles in the five days after the latter told him that a total of 1,900 electricity poles had been uprooted and 507 transformers damaged. Of the 507 transformers, 100 have already been replaced and 300 more are available.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that a total of 7,663 hectares of agriculture land had been destroyed.

As many as 339 houses in 22 villages, which were flooded by the Krishna waters, were damaged. A total of 7,260 people were shifted to relief centres across the district, he said.

Public Work Department officials said that a total 16 km of road stretch was damaged. They said the total damage caused to road and bridges was estimated at ₹ 16 crore. Intervening, Mr. Sriramulau directed them to submit a requisition seeking ₹ 1 crore either from the calamities funds or from HKRDB to repair the bridge in Joladadagi village.

Minister Prabhu Chavan suggested that officials release ₹ 10,000 as immediate compensation to each flood-affected family and submit a report pertaining to this for additional compensation to be released.

Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA, Rajshekhargowda Patil Vajjal and Girijamma, president and vice-president of the Zilla Panchayat, respectively, Shilpa Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Rishikesh Sonawane, Superintendent of Police, Prakash Rajput, Additional Deputy Commissioner, R. Devikar, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, Shankargowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division, and others were present.