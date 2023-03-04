HamberMenu
Lokayukta sleuths trap health inspector for accepting bribe

March 04, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta officials on Saturday trapped a health officer attached to the BBMP red-handed, allegedly while he was accepting a bribe from a spa owner to renew his licence.

Based on the complaint, a team led by police inspector Srikanth caught the accused, Ramaiah, at his office at C.V. Raman Nagar while accepting ₹18,000 from Subramanya.

Ramaiah had demanded ₹20,000 from Subramanya to renew the trade licence for his wellness spa in Indiranagar, 100-Feet Road, and after negotiation, the amount was brought down to ₹18,000.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody for further investigations.

