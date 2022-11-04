Lokayukta raids 21 sub-registrar offices in and around Bengaluru

In a major operation, Lokayukta officials on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on 21 sub-registrar offices in and around Bengaluru.

Based on information given to Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil on rampant corruption, several teams led by ADGP Prashanth Kumar Thakur, Superintendents of Police Ashok K.V. and Anjali K.P., along with 150 officials raided 14 sub-registrar’s offices in Bengaluru, five on the outskirts of the city and two in Ramanagaram and Kanakapura towns.

The officials seized unaccounted for cash worth several lakhs and other documents and recorded the statements of the staff members.

Notices have been issued to the officials concerned seeking explanations about the source of the unaccounted cash seized, based on which further action will be initiated, official sources said.

FIRs have also been registered against the officials for their collusion with the middlemen in the alleged corrupt practices.