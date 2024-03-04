GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta Police arrest two APMC officials while accepting bribe of ₹50,000 in Shivamogga

March 04, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police, on Monday, conducted a trap and arrested the secretary of Shivamogga APMC and a caseworker while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 to allot shops to a merchant in the market.

The arrested are Kodigowda, secretary Shivamogga APMC, and Yogesh, caseworker. They also seized ₹50,000, the bribe amount, from the accused.

Ravindra V., a merchant from Gopala in Shivamogga, had approached the officers for the allotment of a shop in the market. Mr. Kodigowda demanded ₹2 lakh as a bribe to ensure he got the shop allotted. Finally, the deal was settled for ₹1 lakh. However, Ravindra was not interested in paying the bribe. Instead, he filed a complaint with the Lokayukta Police.

Under the guidance of N. Vasudevarama, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, the Lokayukta Police conducted the trap and arrested the two officials. H.S. Suresh, Lokayukta Inspector, will continue the investigation, according to a press release issued by the Superintendent of Police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.