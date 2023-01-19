HamberMenu
Lokaukta traps Bescom superintendent engineer

January 19, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday trapped a superintendent engineer of the Bangalore Electricity Supply company (Bescom), Bengaluru rural circle, while allegedly accepting a bribe from an electrical contractor for an official favour.

The accused officer, identified as H.V. Krishnaprasad, demanded ₹2 lakh from contractor Sharanappa to sanction 419 kW power connection to a residential complex. Unable to pay the bribe, Sharanappa approached the Lokayukta seeking help. Based on the complaint, a team, supervised by ADGP Pashanth Kumar Thakur, trapped Krishnaprasad red-handed while accepting ₹1.5 lakh from Sharanappa.

The accused has been arrested under Prevention and Corruption Act and taken into custody for further investigation.

