Logo competition announced for “Namma Clinics”; winners to receive award

Submissions open from August 5 till August 15

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has invited interested citizens to submit logo designs for the State government’s “Namma Clinics” initiative.

The winner of the contest will be awarded by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Mr. Sudhakar. Those interested in participating can submit their logo designs from August 5 till August 15. Participants can submit their designs for the competition at: logo4nammaclinic@gmail.com

The government has decided to open 438 “Namma Clinics” in urban centres across the State including one each in every ward of BBMP. The main focus of these clinics is to bolster health infrastructure and make healthcare more accessible to economically weaker sections in urban areas.