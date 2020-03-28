Lockdown effect: Young farmer dumps tonnes of tomato in lake

A young farmer from Ingalakuppe of Pandavapura in Mandya district dumped several crates of tomato into a lake on Saturday as he could not sell his produce following the lockdown imposed owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

He left a video message to the elected representatives, including Mandya MP Sumalatha and MLAs, before dumping the tomato produce explaining the plight of farmers like him.

He expressed his displeasure over the elected representatives not appearing in the constituency during the ongoing crisis situation. “The U.K. Prime Minister is also infected with COVID-19 but he is discharging his duties. Where are you MP and MLAs from the district,” he questioned.

According to the villagers, he loaded at least three tonnes of the produce in a mini-van and tried to take it to Mysuru searching for prospective buyers. But, he dropped his plans as the police were “inhumanly behaving” with the farmers.

While the villagers refused to give the name and other details of the farmer, the officials said they were unaware of the incident.